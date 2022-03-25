TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet in Texarkana Friday night.

According to police, the 33-year-old man and his wife went to get ice from a self-serve machine in the Oaklawn Village parking lot just after 6:00 p.m. He was hit in the chest by a stray bullet that officers believe came from a gunfight between two people about 50 yards away.

He was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are searching for the shooters. Witnesses told police both black males ran in two vehicles. One is described as a white Ford or Mercury 4-door. The vehicle was last seen heading south towards W. 15th St.

If you have any information about this case contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116. You can also contact Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP. Tips can remain anonymous.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.