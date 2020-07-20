Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts close merger to become largest US casino company

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) have completed their merger to create Caesars Entertainment, Inc., now the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S.

The $17.3 billion buyout, announced Monday, created the combined company which now owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including eight casino hotel properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars owns or operates casinos in 16 states across the U.S. including Nevada, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, California and Maryland.

“We are pleased to have completed this transformative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality. We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our Team Members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth.” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Combining CEC and Eldorado has also made Caesars Rewards the largest loyalty program in the industry with over 60 million members, Caesars Entertainment Inc. stated in news release.

Current rewards members, as well as future members, will now have more benefits with more ways to play and earn reward credits and experiences.