California man dead after early morning fatal crash in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man is dead after a fatal crash reported early Tuesday morning in Abilene. The accident occurred on West Highway 80 around 3:33 a.m.

According to the Abilene Police Department, a 2002 Chevrolet Pickup was headed East on Highway 80 when it struck a concrete barrier.

“A passenger in the vehicle, a 35-year-old male from Redding, California, was partially ejected. He was wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said the APD. “The driver, 32-year-old Kevin Holt of Abilene, was transported to the hospital with severe injuries.”

The incident was reported as a single-vehicle crash and is currently under investigation.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” said the APD.