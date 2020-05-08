Callahan Co. reports 11 total COVID-19 cases

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Callahan County is reporting a total of 11 COVID-19 cases.

In a news release issued Thursday, Callahan County Judge Scott Kniffen says of those 11 cases, six people are still under treatment or observation. Of those six people, four are between the ages of 50-64, and the other two are over 65, all of them travel related.

On May 1, 46 tests were conducted at a mobile testing site, all of which returned negative results, according to the news release.

Another mobile testing site will be present in Clyde on May 12. Click here for more information.

Judge Kniffen says the county will “await guidance from the state” on whether they will reduce business occupancy from 50% to 25% capacity.