Callahan Co. Sheriff’s Race in limbo until embattled winner officially withdraws

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The future of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office is now in limbo until the newly elected candidate rescinds his position.

Rick Jowers, embattled on allegations of stolen valor, was elected Sheriff on Tuesday by voters. Following the stolen valor controversy, both he and his opponent, Leroy Foley announced they would each reject the nomination should either one be elected.

One day after the election, he still had yet to officially withdraw, causing the County Party Chair to be at a standstill with any decisions surrounding the future of the office.

Callahan County GOP Chair Angie Campbell said that until Jowers submits an official withdrawal, they can’t move forward.

Once and if that withdrawal is received, Campbell said the County Republican Executive Committee will then be able to determine a replacement nominee.

The committee is made up of the Precinct Chairmen and the County Chairman.

The party committee is able to name the nominee since Jowers ran and won on the Republican ticket.

Both Jowers and Foley were accused of making false claims about their military service. Jowers was accused of making the false claims during a public candidate forum. Foley was accused of claiming he received Silver Star and Purple Heart medals.

Both men are currently under investigation for these claims.

Jowers was serving as Chief Deputy of Callahan County when he announced his intention to run for sheriff, however, he resigned from his position after the investigation began. Foley was serving as an investigator with the Clyde Police Department. He also resigned.

Jowers did not respond to KTAB/KRBC’s request for comment.