Callahan County confirms 2nd positive COVID-19 case, members of the County Clerk’s office self-quarantined

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2nd positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Callahan County, and some members of the county clerk’s office are now self-quarantined.

This patient, whose age and gender has not been disclosed, came into contact with the virus while traveling.

A member of the Callahan County Clerk’s Office interacted with one of the positive cases, so this employee, as well as other office personnel, are self-quarantined.

As a result, the County Clerk’s Office is now closed until further notice.

County officials did not disclose the condition of their two COVID-19 patients.

Most Big Country Counties have had positive cases, and the City of Abilene now has more than 250, with some fire and police department members now coming down with the virus.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information about local COVID-19 cases is released.

