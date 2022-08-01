CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several homes were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a house fire between Clyde and Baird.

Fire departments with the Cities of Eula and Clyde responded to the fire along 279 County Road 525.

It broke out around 2:30 p.m., and was fully involved shortly after.

While most details of this fire are still unknown at this time, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nearby homes had to be evacuated. They have since been able to return to their homes.

This article will be updated as new information is released.