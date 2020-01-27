Callahan County Sheriff not seeking re-election, two men are now putting their names on the ballot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – As KTAB news has been reporting, there are several sheriff’s races coming up in the March 3rd primary election. One of those is in Callahan County. KTAB talked with both candidates about the job and the race to win it.

Both candidates, Rick Jowers and Leroy Foley say they have what it takes to be the next Callahan County Sheriff.



“When my sheriff’s not here I am the sheriff,” said Rick Jowers, Callahan County’s Chief Deputy.

Rick Jowers is currently the Chief deputy in Callahan county, a positon he’s held for nearly 8 years.

Foley a Clyde City Officer says… “my police background is in investigation and patrol, which is something I think they were lacking in the sheriff’s office.”

Whether it’s businesses or front yards, there are signs showing support for both candidates across the County.



“I’ve been in Callahan County for almost 40 years… so I know a lot of people and a lot of people have requested me to bring them a sign,” said Jowers.

Foley who’s lived in the county for 7 months and worked here for nearly eight years.



“I go door to just about everyday shaking hands, we put out our signs we have a T-shirt for people who support us.”



Why do they want the job?

Jowers:

“Well, I just think protecting and serving my county… I love this job, to me its not a job. I love to get out and help people when I can.”

Foley:

“Was born a protector and over watcher and I been doing that my whole life and now I’d just like to do it for the people of Callahan County. I’d like to bring them together and show them what true leadership looks like.”

Early voting starts February 18, and the election day is March 3rd.