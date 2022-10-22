BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Camp Able and organizers of the Buffalo Run Adventure Challenge were awarded with a $50,000 grant from CPA and consulting firm EideBailly Friday, October 21. The grant is awarded each year to one non-profit in America that uses resourceful and creative ways to raise funds.

Jennifer Eller, EideBailly Abilene Office Administrator, said she loved being able to give this non-profit this grant.

“They’re doing a lot of good so we’re glad to be able to partner with them and give them this grant so they can continue their success,” said Eller.

Two years ago, the Buffalo Run Adventure Challenge began to benefit Camp Able. With this check, Cody Cox, event Co-organizer, said the funds raised over the life of the program are well beyond what any of them ever imagined.

“This puts us over $370,000. It’s just absolutely, it’s amazing,” Cox said.

Lota Zoth, Executive Director, said these funds will be used for camp operation cost, something that is needed after a difficult year.

“We’ve struggled a bit this year with higher prices, feed cost gone up… everything has gone up,” Zoth said.

However, the funds raised by the challenge will be used to fund building the camps much anticipated indoor riding facility.

“You pitched this idea and I thought you were crazy but, I still think you’re crazy and I think it’s a wonderful crazy,” said Zoth.