CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A camper caught on fire in the backyard of a property in Cisco.

Just before 7:00 p.m. on February 4, fire crews were called out to a camper fire in the 600 block of Ramsey Street. The camper showed signs of heavy smoke, but crews were able to contain the fire to just the camper.

Authorities confirmed no one was inside at the time of the fire, but Cisco police and fire are searching for two pets they said may have perished.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.