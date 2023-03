ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) has asked for help in identifying a person who may have information on a theft.

Courtesy of the Abilene Police Department

APD is searching for this woman in the light grey sweater as she may have information about a theft at the southside Walmart, according to a Facebook post.

Officers ask that if you have information, to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477. Those who contact will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.