ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help from the public to identify a porch pirate from over the weekend.

APD posted a video of surveillance footage of the so-called porch pirate to Facebook Monday morning. Take a look at this screen grab of the suspect:

Police said the man was caught on camera taking packages on Saturday, April 22, from the porch of an Abilene home in the 4800 block of Mourning Dove Lane.

If you have any information that could lead to contact with the suspect, you may be eligible for a cash reward and you can remain anonymous. Just call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.