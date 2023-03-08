ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is currently investigating a string of vehicle burglaries and has asked the public for help in this investigation.

According to a Facebook post from APD, early in the morning on March 7, several vehicles were broken into or stolen on the southwest side of Abilene, including:

400 block of Southwest 4th Street

700 block of South Cedar Street

800 block of South Cedar Street

400 block of Southwest 3rd Street

Officers encourage anyone who has information regarding these incidents to contact Dickinson County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-5DK-TIPS or online. If the tip leads to the arrest of a suspect, the person who reported could receive up to $1,000 as a reward.

APD officers also remind the public to lock vehicles and remove valuables to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.