ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is currently investigating a string of vehicle burglaries and has asked the public for help in this investigation.
According to a Facebook post from APD, early in the morning on March 7, several vehicles were broken into or stolen on the southwest side of Abilene, including:
- 400 block of Southwest 4th Street
- 700 block of South Cedar Street
- 800 block of South Cedar Street
- 400 block of Southwest 3rd Street
Officers encourage anyone who has information regarding these incidents to contact Dickinson County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-5DK-TIPS or online. If the tip leads to the arrest of a suspect, the person who reported could receive up to $1,000 as a reward.
APD officers also remind the public to lock vehicles and remove valuables to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.