ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect who spray painted the exterior wall of a Downtown Abilene building.

In a Facebook post by APD, police said they’re looking for the suspect caught on surveillance camera spray painting the wall.

The suspect appears to be younger white man, wearing a dark colored t-shirt, light colored pants, a gray backpack and baseball cap.

Abilene Police Department & Crime Stoppers: Police search for Downtown Abilene vandalism suspect (Oct. 2022)

If you know who this suspect is or have information that could lead to their contact with APD, you could receive a cash reward. You will also be able to remain anonymous.

To report, call (325) 676-8477.