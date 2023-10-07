SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Santa Anna Police Department is searching for information in relation to an act of criminal mischief at the Santa Anna Cemetery.

Santa Anna PD shared that sometime between September 5 and October 5, a headstone was damaged. Police ask if you have any information to contact an officer or dispatch at (325) 625-3506.

Courtesy of the Santa Anna Police Department

Police added that any information is helpful and urged the community to always report suspicious activity.