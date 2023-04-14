SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 34th Annual Taste of Sweetwater has been cancelled. The City of Sweetwater said SNAP made the decision due to a lack of restaurant participation.

Routinely presented by SNAP (Senior Nutrition Activities Program), Taste of Sweetwater would have been held at the Nolan County Coliseum Annex Monday, April 24. It was an annual fundraising event wherein proceeds would have gone towards Senior Citizen’s programs and Meals on Wheels for Sweetwater and Roscoe.

In years past, Taste of Sweetwater was used as an opportunity for folks from all over the Big Country and beyond to gather to try various cuisines from local restaurants. This year, it was the lack of restaurant participation that led SNAP to cancel the event, as according to a press release from the City of Sweetwater.

SNAP purportedly told Sweetwater it understands the difficult time restaurants are experiencing now between inflation and a lack of employees, and said it hopes to try again in the future.

Per the press release, Tonya Challis, Director of SNAP, suggested a new event to raise funds for DNAP clients. For now, though, it is just a hope. Sweetwater said more details will be announced as they become available.