ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has decided that due to the incoming cold front, the Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant will be cancelled Thursday.

On Thursday, December 22, the zoo will not be open to visitors according to a press release from the Abilene Zoo. This is out of safety of guest, zoo workers and the animals. Many of the animals have already begun to move indoors, into heated areas.

Those who have purchased tickets for Thursday may reschedule to Friday with no additional charge. Information and tickets can be found on the zoo’s website.

The Abilene Zoo will continue to monitor the weather and intend to reopen on December 23. The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. for the final night of the Christmas Celebration.