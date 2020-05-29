Cancer, coronavirus are a dangerous mix, new studies find

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. Research released on Thursday, May 28, 2020 shows how dangerous the coronavirus is for current and former cancer patients. Those who developed COVID-19 were much more likely to die within a month than people without cancer who got it, two studies found. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

New research shows how dangerous the coronavirus is for current and former cancer patients.

Two studies found that those who developed COVID-19 were much more likely to die within a month than people without cancer who got it.

They are the largest reports on people with both diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and Canada.

The death rate was 13% in one study and 28% in the other.

That’s far more than the COVID-19 fatality rate in the general population.

Results were published Thursday in the journal Lancet and will be discussed at a cancer conference this weekend.