Candidate joins race for Mayor of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another candidate has joined the race for Mayor of Abilene.

Cynthia Alvidrez joined the race just before the deadline late Friday afternoon.

Alvidrez, a recruiting assistant, has lived in Abilene for more than 37 years.

According to the City of Abilene Elections website, her application is pending.

Alvidrez ran for Abilene City Council Place 5 last year.

