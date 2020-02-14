Candidate joins race for Mayor of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another candidate has joined the race for Mayor of Abilene.
Cynthia Alvidrez joined the race just before the deadline late Friday afternoon.
Alvidrez, a recruiting assistant, has lived in Abilene for more than 37 years.
According to the City of Abilene Elections website, her application is pending.
Alvidrez ran for Abilene City Council Place 5 last year.
