Candlelight vigil honoring life of Abilene community leader Mark Rogers set for Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A candlelight vigil to honor the life of Mark Rogers has been scheduled for Thursday evening.

Organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene, the vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hendrick Health Club Parking lot.

“Let’s come together to remember this amazing man and pray for his family and community. Please share this opportunity to heal and support one another,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene wrote in a social media post.

The event is being called a time of remembrance and prayer.