Candlelight vigil honors Abilene teen accidentally shot, killed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The life of an Abilene teen was honored with a vigil Wednesday night.

Jaeden Livingston was injured Thursday after being accidentally shot in the head. He was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries just last Saturday.

Almost the entire diamond of the softball field at Scarborough Park was covered by people who were all there to pay respects to Jaeden’s family and his life.

His mother, stepmother and siblings were there being supported by loved ones.

Also in attendance was one of his softball coaches, who said his legacy, especially at these fields, is one that will live on with a memorial tournament next spring.

“Everybody loved him, how could you not? He was one of my favorite kids out here. He was just, you know, you coach so many kids, there are kids that just nestle in your heart, and Jaeden was one of those kids,” says Mistie Boerger, Jaeden’s softball coach.

We will have more information on the details of that tournament once they are determined.

Jaeden’s funeral service will be on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the King Solomon Baptist Church, 1050 Minda Street. A time of visitation with the family will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.