Candlelight vigil honors memory of pregnant murder victim

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – A candlelight vigil honored pregnant Kelly Holder, 24, who was murdered last Saturday at a home in south Abilene.

A few dozen family and friends gathered at the last place Hopper was seen alive, a small home in the 1700 block of Jeanette street, to offer their favorite memories of Holder.

The vigil was organized by Shannon von Collen and Katie Seymour who, although not having any personal relationship with Holder, wanted to make sure her life was honored properly.

“I myself have children who get to learn from my mistakes. Her child didn’t even get that, she didn’t get to share that with people,” said Seymour.