ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A candlelight vigil has been scheduled to honor the memory of a young pregnant woman who was murdered over the weekend.

A Facebook page titled Candlelight Vigil for Kelly says the event will take place Friday from 7-10 p.m. at 1730 South 5th Street in Abilene.

The 24-year-old Holder, who was 20 weeks pregnant, was killed early Saturday morning.

Police arrested three suspects who have since been charged with capital murder of multiple persons.