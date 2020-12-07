Canyon Rock Court residents protest rezoning request at city council

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Earlier this week dozens of Canyon Rock Court residents attended city council to express their discontent towards rezoning the 4.04 acres of land behind their homes, to commercial land.

Triangle Engineering wanted to be able to put an auto body collision center on the land off of the southwest side of south clack street.

And the protests all started with one resident.

“We were fixing to have a wrecking yard,” said Chuck Lawson, Canyon Rock Court resident. “Four neighbors got a letter from the city, saying that this wrecking yard, collision center was coming in our neighborhood, and there were hundreds of people that were against it, but no one knew about it.”

So, Lawson told his neighbors about the proposed changes.

“We put it on social media, I dropped letter to 300 homes,” said Lawson.

And initially residents thought there was nothing they could do.

“Everyone said you’re not going to do this, you’re not going to win this, it’s not going to happen,” said Lawson.

But Lawson was determined and dozens of people showed up to city council to contest the resolution.

“I could rent a bus and bring my elderly neighbors and all my neighbors, and we will come in droves to protest this,” said one woman.

“We’re very concerned about property values,” said one man.

“A collision center does quickly turn into a junk yard,” said another woman.

And after residents voicing their concerns with safety, children, and their property, the city council voted to not pass the resolution.

“It feels that there’s communities and neighborhoods that still come together, and argue you the fact of what we want and what’s right,” said Lawson.

Lawson says there’s power in numbers—and that he was happy to see local democracy work.