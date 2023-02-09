TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who fled from police in a pursuit on February 3 has been arrested.

Courtesy of Taylor County Jail

On February 3, police began a pursuit of 32-year-old Roberto G. Urias and traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. After confirming his identity, Tye police found that he is a criminal gang member that travels around Abilene, Midland and the Dallas-Fort Worth area and wanted U.S. Marshals.

According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, Urias was captured Thursday afternoon, February 9. He is being held in the Taylor County Jail with $1,007,500 total in bonds.

Taylor County Jail Records show he has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant from Tye PD and has a federal charge from the U.S. Marshals. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance on February 9.