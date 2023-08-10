COLORADO CITY (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been booked into the Mitchell County Jail on the charge of Murder.

On August 8 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Colorado City Police Department (CCPD), Mitchel County Sheriff’s Officer, and Mitchell County EMS responded to the 1900 block of Colorado Street in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, crews began life-saving measures.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the Mitchell County Hospital. The suspect fled the scene but was captured less than two hours after the incident.

Courtesy of the Colorado City Police Department

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Jake Taylor. Out of respect for the victim’s family, CCPD will not disclose the victim’s name at this time.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation, and BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.