Car of missing Clyde man found; Search continues for him

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — The vehicle belonging to the missing 81-year-old Clyde man has been found. The search continues for him.

According to the Clyde Police Department, James Wests vehicle was found “deep on a ranch in Callahan County.” Police said the car was found high centered and stuck in a field.

Crews searched all day Saturday on the ground and in the air. The search was suspended for the night due to darkness, but it will continue Sunday morning.

West was last seen Wednesday, March 18, in the afternoon near County Road 223, west of Eula.

According to the silver alert issued for him this last week, he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and he has an eagle tattoo on his left arm.

If you see him, or have seen him, please contact the Clyde Police Department at 325-893-4111.