Car thief found hiding in trash can after leading Abilene Police on a chase

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after leading police on a chase. Police say they found him hiding in a trash can.
According to the arrest report, police responded to a call of a victim locating her previously stolen vehicle at a gas station. When approached by the police the suspect fled the scene and refused to stop, continuing to drive in a reckless manner.
Authorities say they located the vehicle in front of a residence near where the pursuit had ended.
The suspect was seen running through a resident’s backyard and then jumping into a trash can in the alley to hide.
Marc Carrillo, 18, was arrested minutes later for theft of motor vehicle, evading in a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.
