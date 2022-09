ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

While the crash is under investigation and a cause has not been released, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was hurt.