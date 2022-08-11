ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of Abilene’s deadliest years on the road continues. Wednesday night’s car versus motorcycle accident was the 18th fatal crash of the year on an Abilene roadway just three away from tieing the highest fatality count of 21.

According to the Abilene Police Department, officers were called out to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:04 p.m. The Crash occurred at the intersection of Five Points Business Park Rd. and the 400 block of Arnold Blvd.

A 1994 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Arnold with a single rider. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Arnold and was turning onto Five Points Business Park Rd. when the collision occurred. The motorcycle impacted the car on the front passenger side of the vehicle. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the roadway.

The rider was transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition and was pronounced deceased at the hospital early this morning. His name will be released pending next of kin notification. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and no citations have been issued.