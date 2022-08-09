COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After two Cross Plains teen boys wrecked their vehicle in Coleman early Sunday morning, one boy was killed and the other is now recovering from surgery with a broken leg while mourning his friend.

In response to the passing of Ryan Hopkins, Cross Plains High School announced on Facebook that it would cancel all staff meetings Tuesday. Instead, the district said it will be working with a crisis team to provide four certified grief counselors to support those in need.

Grief counseling is available to anyone who may need it, of any age.

Ryan would have been entering his senior year at Cross Plains High School this year.

Click here to help support Ryan’s parents, Katherine and Joseph.

KTAB/KRBC extends our deepest condolences to all of Ryan’s loved ones.