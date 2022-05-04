ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police and Fire Departments responded to a ‘major accident’ Wednesday night, across from Hendrick Medical Center South, and shut down a stretch of the highway.

According to a Facebook post made by Abilene Fire Department, lanes going both north and south on US 83, near the hospital, will be closed off for a ‘significant period of time.’

Traffic was diverted to Frontage Roads, both south and north, at the FM 707 exits, according to Drive Texas.

The investigation and cause of the crash is ongoing. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.