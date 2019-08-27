CarePack for Kids looking for volunteers to help provide weekend meals for kids in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Join CarePack for Kids in the fight against food insecurity.

According to the organization, there are over 1500 students in Abilene ISD alone that struggle significantly with very little food over the weekend.

These kids receive a quality breakfast and lunch during school days, however, when they are not in school, they struggle.

“It is not the child’s fault, and collectively we can work together to ensure they have food,” said the organization. “Consider volunteering with us, you will be glad you did!”

For more info you can contact Terry Davis at Love and Care Ministries at 325-670-0246

CarePack for Kids will host a “Pack Night” tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The location is 4126, North First, ask for Mark or Terry.