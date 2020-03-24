Carlisle man facing charges for deliberately coughing near elderly citizen wearing medical face mask

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle man facing multiple charges after deliberately coughing near an elderly citizen wearing a medical face mask.

Police say on Friday, March 20 Daniel Tabussi, 57, of Carlisle assaulted a senior citizen at the Karns grocery store in the 1700 block of Spring Road in North Middleton Township.

They say the senior citizen currently recuperating from Pneumonia, went to the Karns during their “seniors-only” hours wearing a medical face mask and medical gloves due to a higher mortality risk if they were to contract the virus from others.

Tabussi allegedly approached the victim and deliberately coughed in close proximity to him, and made numerous coughing sounds while smiling and laughing. Police also report he allegedly mocked the elderly man for wearing the mask, and more than once Tabussi directly told the victim that he had coronavirus.

Tabussi is facing charges for terroristic threats, simple assault by physical menace, disorderly conduct, and harassment.