PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — A Carnival cruise ship carrying Hurricane Dorian evacuees from the Bahamas arrived in Florida Saturday.
The ship docked in Palm Beach, almost a week after Hurricane Dorian began terrorizing the Bahamas.
As of Saturday, the official death count in the Bahamas is up to 43 people.
Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris.
LATEST STORIES:
- The NSA prepares to defend 2020 elections, drawing lessons from 2018
- Carnival ship carrying Bahamas evacuees arrives in Florida
- Border Patrol sector chief defends ‘overwhelmed’ agents over migrant class-action lawsuit
- O’Rourke calls for mandatory buyback of AK-47, AR-15 rifles
- Amarillo man arrested for 10 counts of Possession of Child Porn