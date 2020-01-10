Carport regulations changing in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Carport regulations are changing in Abilene.

Many carports are being built without legal permits, and now the City of Abilene is looking to make it easier to build, but at a more expensive cost.

Abilene Planning and Zoning heard from city staff’s proposed changes, including that a carport would need to match the home by either being integrated into the roof line of the house or by matching the pitch of the roof, meaning no more flat-roofed metal carports will be permitted.

The proposed changes still need to go before the city council to be approved.