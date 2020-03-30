Cars park and pray for medical workers at local hospital

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Some of the people most impacted by the cornoavius are in the medical field and a local nurse organized a way to show the community’s support for those on the front line.

“I thought okay, God tugged at me and said this is it. Lets do this,” says Randi Sevens.

Stevens shared the idea on Facebook.

“I threw it out there and thought if only 3 of my friends come. I’m cool but I let God do his thing and all of a sudden it was share after share and I was like wow,” says Stevens.

The set time references the bible scripture Chronicles 7:14.

“Its basically praying two time as day 7:14 am and 7:14 pm and the whole nation is praying

“My husband is on the front lines he works here he’s here now working,” says Stevens.

People turned on their hazard lights and honked their horns to show a sense of unity.

“I just want them to walk out and just see that the community is standing with them and that we’re here and we’re going to keep doing this with them,” says Stevens.

They plan to do it again at Abilene Regional Hospital, Monday at 7:14.

Everybody is strongly encouraged to stay in their cars.