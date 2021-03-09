CASA in the Heart of Texas celebrates 20 years helping foster kids in Brownwood

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — There was a celebration in Brownwood Tuesday, as CASA in the Heart of Texas celebrated their 20th anniversary.

The organization helps children in foster care go through the court process.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, renewed that commitment Tuesday in Brownwood with a balloon release to represent the children they want to help in the future.

“The campaign was designed to really increase our ability to serve the community,” Bryan Imiola, CASA Board of Directors Member, says. “We’re hoping that in five years, which is a long time, but a good direction to go, that we’re going to be able to serve every child in the three counties that we serve: Comanche, Brown, and Mills County.”

CASA in the Heart of Texas is looking for volunteers in a variety of positions to help in their mission to help abused and neglected children.

To find out how you can volunteer, click this link.