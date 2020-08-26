CASA volunteers needed in Comanche & Mills Counties, Brownwood

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – COVID-19 has put some things on hold, but it hasn’t stopped the need for volunteers at Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), because walking up these court steps alone can be scary, especially if you’re a child.

“Because there are a lot of changes in their lives, they’ve been removed from their families,” Michelle Wells, Executive Director of CASA in Brownwood, said.

She said court appointed special advocates give kids hope.

“Someone that comes to see them and checks on them and makes sure that they are OK,” she said.

Being a guiding light for children for the last 6 years as a CASA volunteer, Carol Jarvis said she’s made connections that will last a lifetime.

“You build a strong relationship with the children,” Jarvis said. “Still the first one that I had, I still have a relationship with him.”

With more than 300 kids that were in the foster care system last year in Brownwood, Comanche and Mills Counties, only about 100 of those kids were served.

With summer wrapping up and the kids going back to school, she said being a CASA advocate is as important as ever, especially during this time of the year.

“Kids are back in school, they are talking to their teachers, talking about their summer. So sometimes there can be things that have happened over the summer that was exactly positive for those kids,” she said.

She said kids are going to need them, so their mission will stay the same.

“So, we are wanting to challenge the community to step up to explore this as a way to become involved and help children in the foster care system,” she said.

To sign up as a volunteer, click the link here.