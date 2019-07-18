Case of bacterial meningitis confirmed at Dyess Air Force Base

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A case of bacterial meningitis has been confirmed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene.

Officials at Dyess sent out the following news release regarding the incident:

We have identified a confirmed incident of bacterial meningitis in the Dyess AFB community.

At this time, we assess there is minimal risk to members of the base and our local populace. Meningitis is not easily transmittable from person to person – it requires close contact, such as living with an infected individual or in an enclosed room for four hours or longer. Simply being at the same location or in the same room as an infected person does not increase the chances of becoming infected.

Common symptoms include sudden fever, headache and stiff neck. Other symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, increased sensitivity to light and confusion. Children and infants may exhibit different symptoms. If you or anyone in your family are experiencing any of these symptoms, please seek immediate medical attention.

“We are asking individuals to remain aware of any potential symptoms,” said Lt. Col. (Dr.) Stefanie Watkins-Nance, 7th Aerospace Medicine Squadron Commander. “The community should be reassured the risk of transmission is currently low.”

The 7th Medical Group and local health authorities are tracking the issue, and will relay further information as the situation develops.

More information and a complete list of meningitis symptoms can be found on the Center for Disease Control website at https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/about/index.html.