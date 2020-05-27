Cash rewards offered 7 of Abilene’s ‘Most Wanted Criminals’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Ashley Renee Lewis – Aggravated Assault

– Aggravated Assault Rosalia Marentes – Injury to Elderly

– Injury to Elderly Christian Cortez – Robbery Assault, Fam. Violence

– Robbery Assault, Fam. Violence Zachary Ray Owen – Aggravated Robbery

– Aggravated Robbery Marcella Torres – Aggravated Assault

– Aggravated Assault Frank Esparza – Possession of Meth

– Possession of Meth Ntimpirangeza Busago (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Injury to Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.