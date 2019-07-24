Cash rewards offered for 7 wanted fugitives in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of six suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Corbyn Bryce Mills – Sexual Assault of a Child

Sexual Assault of a Child Martin Hernandez – Possession of a Cocaine, DWI

Possession of a Cocaine, DWI Amy Katherine Beckham – Robbery

Robbery David Brent Adams – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Damien Joiner – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Shamus Lasater – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Gary Don Lindley (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Sex Offender Registry

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.