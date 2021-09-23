Cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Cash rewards of $500-$1,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Takeisha Lewis, 31 years old – DWI enhanced – $500 reward

Justin Dewitt Reynolds, 30 years old – Burglary of habitation – $500 reward

Christopher Polk, 38 years old – Indecency with a child – $500 reward

Matteo Alejandro Gamboa, 19 years old – Aggravated robbery – $500 reward

Angela Carpenter, 44 years old – Exploitation of elderly – $500 reward

Chad Christian Coffey, 40 years old – Assault family violence – $500 reward

Izetta Marie Smith, aka "Skinny," 58 years old – Aggravated assault family violence – $1,000 reward

Rewards for the first five fugitives in this list are $500, while the award for the featured fugitive is $1,000.

Anyone with information on these suspects, their crimes, or whereabouts is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325) 676-8477.