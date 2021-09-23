Cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Cash rewards of $500-$1,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. 

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: 

  • Takeisha Lewis, 31 years old – DWI enhanced – $500 reward
  • Justin Dewitt Reynolds, 30 years old – Burglary of habitation – $500 reward
  • Christopher Polk, 38 years old – Indecency with a child – $500 reward
  • Matteo Alejandro Gamboa, 19 years old – Aggravated robbery – $500 reward
  • Angela Carpenter, 44 years old – Exploitation of elderly – $500 reward
  • Chad Christian Coffey, 40 years old – Assault family violence – $500 reward
  • Izetta Marie Smith, aka “Skinny,” 58 years old – Aggravated assault family violence – $1,000 reward

Rewards for the first five fugitives in this list are $500, while the award for the featured fugitive is $1,000.

Anyone with information on these suspects, their crimes, or whereabouts is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325) 676-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories