Cash rewards offered for information on Abilene’s Most Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Cash rewards of $500-$1,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Brandon Bryant, 34 years old – Aggravated assault – $500 reward

Aggravated assault – $500 reward Brian Catania, AKA ‘Cat,’ 40 years old – Indecency with a child – $500 reward

Indecency with a child – $500 reward Lora Leann Eton, AKA ‘Lo-lo’ 27 years old – Hindering apprehension – $500 reward

Hindering apprehension – $500 reward Niyokwizera Filemon, 24 years old – Sex assault of a child – $500 reward

Sex assault of a child – $500 reward Christopher Lanford, 30 years old – Theft of a firearm – $500 reward

Theft of a firearm – $500 reward Kaleokalani Charro Bush, 30 years old – Injury to a child – $500 reward

Injury to a child – $500 reward Emmanuel Jermaine Ramson, 35 years old – Injury to child, burglary, possession of controlled substance – $1,000 reward

Anyone with information regarding these suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.