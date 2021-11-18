Cash rewards offered for information on Abilene’s Most Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Cash rewards of $500-$1,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. 

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: 

  • Brandon Bryant, 34 years old – Aggravated assault – $500 reward
  • Brian Catania, AKA ‘Cat,’ 40 years old – Indecency with a child – $500 reward
  • Lora Leann Eton, AKA ‘Lo-lo’ 27 years old – Hindering apprehension – $500 reward
  • Niyokwizera Filemon, 24 years old – Sex assault of a child – $500 reward
  • Christopher Lanford, 30 years old – Theft of a firearm – $500 reward
  • Kaleokalani Charro Bush, 30 years old – Injury to a child – $500 reward
  • Emmanuel Jermaine Ramson, 35 years old – Injury to child, burglary, possession of controlled substance – $1,000 reward

Anyone with information regarding these suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.

