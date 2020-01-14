CBD and other hemp products make their mark on the Key City

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-With the recent passing of a bill in the Texas Legislature, CBD is becoming more popular.

Brittany Manske is owner of CBD House of Healing. She and her husband became believers in the catch-all healing product after her husband tested out the oil tinctures to relieve his anxiety.

“[CBD tincures] just changed our family’s lives in so many ways.”

By law, hemp products may not contain more than .3 percent of THC. Manske said to look out for products that read “THC Free” if you may be given a drug screening in the near future.

Owner of Abilene Oxygen, Charlie Quinonez said he swears by the herby, green oil to get through a busy work day.

“My wife and I, we wake up each morning one of the first things that we do is we drop the tincture underneath our tongue, and we take it just for mental, stability, focus, clarity,” said Quinonez. “That’s the main goal for us.”

First a skeptic of the products, pharmacist Jordan Talley now recommends CBD to his customers, selling products such as melatonin gummies to relieve insomnia at Barnes & Williams Drug Center.

But, Talley urges consumers to be weary of which CBD products they purchase,

“…to make sure it doesn’t have any contaminants, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, heavy metals things like that.”