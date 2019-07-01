CBP investigating ‘disturbing’ agent Facebook group

CLINT, Texas (CNN) – A group of current and former border patrol agents are being investigated for cruel and lewd social media posts.

Customs and border protection officials are looking into the comments made in a closed Facebook group.

Pro-publica broke the story, reporting some of the posts depict members of congress in vulgar images and others showcase an unsympathetic attitude toward migrant children.

It was a chaotic situation this afternoon in front of this Clint, Texas border facility as more than a dozen members of Congress arrived for a previously arranged tour inside the facility as they were coming in. There was a group of demonstrators there to welcome them as well as another group, some holding Trump 2020 signs shouting as the members of Congress walked in.

Now all of this was happening as everyone was learning about this alleged private Facebook group involving current and former Border Patrol agents posting derogatory and egregious comments and images, some of them specifically addressing the very lawmakers who are inside that facility.

“I mean I think it’s just it’s just indicative of a violent culture that we saw on the inside.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says.

The U.S. Border Patrol chief issued a statement saying that these posts are “completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see and expect from our agents day in and day out. Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable.” CBP has also said that they reached out to the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general to call for an investigation. In Clint, Texas. Natasha Chen. Back to you.”

CNN has not reached any group members for a comment.