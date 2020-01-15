CDC, FDA say lettuce E. coli outbreak is over

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) say a nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is over.

The agencies announced that the months-long outbreak ended Wednesday.

The romaine in question was grown in Salinas, California.

Starting in September, a total of 167 people in 27 states were infected with E. coli.

Nearly two-thirds were female.

There were 85 hospitalizations, 15 of whom developed a type of kidney failure.

No deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

The FDA said its investigation into the source of the outbreak is continuing, and that it plans to conduct another investigation to explain how contamination occurred.