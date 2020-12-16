City of Abilene to showcase Cedar Creek waterway during ‘Holiday Hike Week’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From Dec. 24 until Jan. 2, the City of Abilene will be pumping almost 2 million gallons of water down the Cedar Creek waterway for a Holiday Hike Week.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the area during this time where there will be hiking, biking, and even kayaking.

The Cedar Creek development nonprofit hopes this event, along with the Mayor’s Hike earlier in the year, will work to show off the land’s natural beauty and potential as a city park.

No charge or check in is required for hiking.

Ultimately the plan is to develop a series of parks along the creek all interconnected by walkways and trails. Though it will take a lot of work, events like the upcoming Holiday Hike will aims to make the public aware of the project and expedite the process from creek to oasis.

In their press release, officials from the nonprofit gave tips for where to enter the area for the best hiking this week: