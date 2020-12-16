City of Abilene to showcase Cedar Creek waterway during ‘Holiday Hike Week’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From Dec. 24 until Jan. 2, the City of Abilene will be pumping almost 2 million gallons of water down the Cedar Creek waterway for a Holiday Hike Week.
Citizens are encouraged to visit the area during this time where there will be hiking, biking, and even kayaking.
The Cedar Creek development nonprofit hopes this event, along with the Mayor’s Hike earlier in the year, will work to show off the land’s natural beauty and potential as a city park.
No charge or check in is required for hiking.
Ultimately the plan is to develop a series of parks along the creek all interconnected by walkways and trails. Though it will take a lot of work, events like the upcoming Holiday Hike will aims to make the public aware of the project and expedite the process from creek to oasis.
In their press release, officials from the nonprofit gave tips for where to enter the area for the best hiking this week:
Best entry for the trail is on East South 11th street in Abilene, just west of the American Legion where a big limestone monument with CEDAR CREEK WATERWAY marks curb cuts near the big mesquite tree by the street. Park in the vacant field and go through the gate next to the Trailhead Bulletin Board. Another access point is at the South 7th street bridge over Cedar Creek. Park along the street and in the vacant lot northwest of the bridge. The trail winds north for about a mile and a half to East North 10th. So it’s about 3 miles up and back but you can turn around anytime.-Cedar Creek Waterway Holiday Hiking Press release (12/15/2020)
