‘Celebration of Life’ event postponed; Mayor still signing the ‘Declaration of Dependence’

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The “Celebration of Life” event has been postponed after a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Abilene Mayor Williams will still sign the “Declaration of Dependence.”

The “Celebration of Life” event originally scheduled to take place July 3, has been postponed due to a recent increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases in the County.

“As a result, to minimize the risk of the large gathering that we anticipated and the many children that we hoped would be there, we are going to postpone our event until we have a safer date in the future,” said the pro-life organization.

However, Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams will still sign the “Declaration of Dependence” as planned at 2:00 pm., in a smaller group.

The Mayor stated Sunday afternoon that he along with local pastors and citizens in the community will “proclaim” July 3rd as “Dependence Day” on God.

Image preview

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News