‘Celebration of Life’ event postponed; Mayor still signing the ‘Declaration of Dependence’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The “Celebration of Life” event has been postponed after a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Abilene Mayor Williams will still sign the “Declaration of Dependence.”
The “Celebration of Life” event originally scheduled to take place July 3, has been postponed due to a recent increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases in the County.
“As a result, to minimize the risk of the large gathering that we anticipated and the many children that we hoped would be there, we are going to postpone our event until we have a safer date in the future,” said the pro-life organization.
However, Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams will still sign the “Declaration of Dependence” as planned at 2:00 pm., in a smaller group.
The Mayor stated Sunday afternoon that he along with local pastors and citizens in the community will “proclaim” July 3rd as “Dependence Day” on God.
- 34 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 400
- Fauci: US could reach 100,000 new cases a day
- Oklahoma man says he was beaten unconscious while attackers yelled homophobic slurs
- Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
- National mask mandate could save US $1 trillion, Goldman Sachs says