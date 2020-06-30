‘Celebration of Life’ event postponed; Mayor still signing the ‘Declaration of Dependence’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The “Celebration of Life” event has been postponed after a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Abilene Mayor Williams will still sign the “Declaration of Dependence.”

The “Celebration of Life” event originally scheduled to take place July 3, has been postponed due to a recent increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases in the County.

“As a result, to minimize the risk of the large gathering that we anticipated and the many children that we hoped would be there, we are going to postpone our event until we have a safer date in the future,” said the pro-life organization.

However, Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams will still sign the “Declaration of Dependence” as planned at 2:00 pm., in a smaller group.

The Mayor stated Sunday afternoon that he along with local pastors and citizens in the community will “proclaim” July 3rd as “Dependence Day” on God.