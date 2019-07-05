Celebrations continue with Clyde Festival by the Lake

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The celebration of our freedom continues this weekend in Clyde, where thousands of people are expected to gather at Clyde Lake.

The Annual Festival by the Lake features live music, a carnival, food vendors, and fireworks Friday and Saturday night.

This is the 13th year for the event, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.

“It’s grown over the years, it’s kind of blown up here, we had to revamp and rethink what we are doing here,” says Terry Davis, Event Secretary.

The event is free to attend, and the fireworks start around 10:00 p.m. Friday, and if you can’t go Friday, don’t worry, you will have a second chance Saturday.